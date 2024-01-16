Welcome to
Downtown Cellars
The Best Of Food & Wine Inspired By Our International Travels
Taste the difference
Fantastic food is our great passion! Enjoy farm-to-table crisp produce and fresh local catch in our intimate waterfront setting - relax and savor the pleasures of delicious food pairings, savory specials, small plate delights, charcuterie board stacks, and fun menu items from our Chef each day.
Wine, because no great story ever started with a salad...
Sipping fabulous wine is our great love....a wide selection of wines with new and interesting bottles representing international vintners. For us it's all about personal taste, never price, so most of our wines are also available by the glass! In addition, we have great beer on tap, including locally brewed IPAs.
Now Hiring
We’re Inviting Professional Staff To Join Our Team
A Toast To You
Cellars is a great place to relax with friends, colleagues and family. We’re excited to welcome you into our downtown waterfront restaurant & wine bar - Join the wine club to meet fellow wine lovers, learn more about wine, and enjoy first samples of specialty wines from around the world.
The Cellars Difference
With a mission to provide you with an intimate setting for all your special moments in life, we want you to enjoy every glass, savor every bite, and share your stories with us online... remember, no great story ever started with someone eating a salad... unless it was at Cellars!
Wine Time Merchandise
Love us so much that you want to share the love? Grab one of our fun "Wine Time" shirts, coaster sets, greeting cards, or send a gift card to your friends and family so they can #CU@Cellars