C U @ Cellars!
Menu
Appetizers
- Caprese Tomato Tower
Fresh tomato with basil, mozzarella cheese, and a balsamic glaze drizzle$8.25
- Captain's Seaward Stack
Captain Ken's favorite fresh seafood stacks, served with a selection of herbs, seasoning, vegetables, fruit, spreads & breads *varies by daily available fresh catch$21.95
- Cheese & Fruit Board
Selection of cheeses and seasonal fruit, nuts, olives, preserves, crackers & bread$14.95
- Chips, Dips & More
Everyone's favorite chips, served with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.$9.95
- Classic Shrimp Cocktail
6 Jumbo Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a sprinkle of seasoning.$11.95
- Crabcake Sliders
Two Chesapeake Bay Crabcakes served in brioche slider- size buns and our fabulous homemade remoulade sauce$12.50
- Royal Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs crowned with crème fraiche and a pinch of caviar$9.25
- Lump Blue Crab Stack
Beautiful Lump Blue Crab stacked over fresh avocado, herbs and Chef's own seasoned sauce drizzle.$14.50
- Meat Lovers Delight Charcuterie Board
Selection of meats, seasonal fruits, cheeses, nuts, olives, preserves, crackers & fresh seasonal breads$19.25
- Chicken Sliders
Roasted Chicken served on two mini brioche buns, your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, and our house specialty sauce drizzle$8.75
- Sweet Meatballs
Five of Chef's homemade cocktail meatballs served in a delicious lightly sweet sauce served with seasonal bread$8.75
- Tuna Tartare Stack
Today's catch local Yellow Fin Tuna Tartare stack with avocado, fresh seasonal herb and fruit salsa, and served with crispy wonton chips$16.50
- Vegan Charcuterie Board
A selection of fresh seasonal sprouts & veggies, nuts, hummus, grapes, olives, fruit, peanut butter & cream crackers$14.95
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad of romaine lettuce served with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & crunchy croutons$12.95
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad of romaine lettuce served with seasoned chicken, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & crunchy croutons.$18.95
- Caesar Salad & Shrimp
Traditional Caesar salad of romaine lettuce served with 6 seasoned jumbo shrimp, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & crunchy croutons$18.95
- Captain's Trio
A sampler of Chef's favorite fresh salads - egg, potato and tuna- served on a bed of greens and your choice of tomato, onion and pickle$14.95
- Garden Salad
Fresh mix of leafy greens, seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, carrots & crunchy croutons$12.95
- Chef's Salad
Boiled egg, ham or turkey, cheese, served on a fresh mix of leafy greens, seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, carrots & crunchy croutons$14.95
- Melon Caprese Salad
Seasonal melon selection served with fresh burrata and a drizzled basil infused lemon vinaigrette$12.95
- Shrimp Farfalle Pasta Salad
Chef's a bowtie pasta salad with farfalle, peppers, spring green onions, celery, fresh herbs tossed in our house dressing and served with jumbo shrimp$13.95
- Captain's Fresh Catch Salad
Enjoy our daily fresh catch served over your favorite Garden salad or Caesar salad.$21.95
Sandwiches
- Chesapeake Bay Crab Cake Sandwich
Enjoyed our Chef's specialty of Finest Lump Crab served on a fresh bun with the Captain's own remoulade sauce, and your choice of one side.$18.95
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our deliciously seasoned chicken salad is served on fresh bread with seasoning, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and your choice of one side$11.95
- Egg Salad Sandwich
Chef's classic egg salad of boiled eggs, mayo, mustard and herbs, is served on daily fresh bread and your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and one side dish$9.95
- Fresh Catch Of The Day Sandwich
Enjoy a seasoned filet of today's fresh fish served on fresh baked bread, lettuce, tomato and onion, and with your choice of side$18.95
- Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Enjoy our sauteed fresh seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onion, herbs and fresh bread served with your choice of side$11.95
- Old School Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Layers of ham and cheese served on one of today's fresh breads, served with lettuce, tomato, and one side$11.95
- Roast Chicken Sandwich
Roast chicken stacked on a fresh ciabatta or one of our seasonal breads, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and your choice of side$13.95
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chef's delicious tuna salad made with our local fresh catch, served on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato and red onions and your choice of side$11.95
Soups
- Chicken Vegetable Soup
Fresh made soup with chicken, carrots, onions, celery, barley, lentils, spices, and seasonal vegetables. Served with crackers & bread of the day$7.95
- Seafood Chowder
Chef's fresh seafood chowder made daily with the catch of the day, served with crackers & bread of the day$12.95
- Soup Of The Day
Ask what today's special is$7.95
Entrées
- Captain's Seafood Platter
Enjoy our Captain's platter of fresh catch, crab cakes, shrimp, and more, served with your choice of two sides$39.95
- Chef's Special - Meat Of The Day
Chef creates a special every day with our favorite meats, seasoned to perfection, and served with your choice of two sides. Ask about today's special meal.$24.95
- Fresh Catch Of The Day
Local fresh catch served deliciously seasoned to perfection, pan seared or baked, and served with your choice of two sides$25.95
- Grilled Vegetable Plate
A selection of savory, herb- seasoned, grilled seasonal vegetables and your choice of two - soup, salad, or sides$15.95
- Lady Zelma Spagetti with Meat Sauce
A favorite family linguini pasta recipe of our own traditional Italian "gravy", meat sauce, served with your choice of two - soup, salad or sides$15.95
- Lobster (In Season)
Fresh caught lobster (In season - Maine or Florida) with seasoned sauces, served with two sides, bread, and drawn butter$39.95
- Scallop Dinner
Pan-seared fresh scallops served with seasoned drawn butter, two sides, bread and sauces.$18.95
- Southern Shrimp 'n' Grits
Chef's cheese grits, pan-sauteed shrimp, dressed with bacon and chives, and served with your choice of two sides$21.95
Sides
- Cauliflower Mash$5.95
- Coleslaw$3.95
- Corn$3.95
- Green Beans$3.95
- Mashed Potatoes
Seasoned, buttered Mashed potatoes$3.95
- Potato Salad$3.95
- Rice
Seasonal Rice selection$3.95
- Side Caesar Salad$5.95
- Side Garden Salad$5.95
- Vegetable Of The Day
Seasonal Vegetable choice$5.95
Sweets
- Assorted Cheeses, Fruit & Preserves
A selection of cheese, seasonal fruit, preserves, served with fresh cream$14.95
- Sweet Treat of The Day
Selection of sweets, served with fresh cream and chocolate or raspberry sauce$9.95
- Apple Pie
Delicious apple pie served cold with fresh cream. Available a la mode (heated and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream)$6.95
