Downtown Cellars Downtown Cellars, Fort Pierce
Food
Appetizers
- Caprese Tomato Tower
Fresh tomato with basil, mozzarella cheese, and a balsamic glaze drizzle$8.25
- Cheese & Fruit Board
Selection of cheeses and seasonal fruit, nuts, olives, preserves, crackers & bread$17.95
- Classic Shrimp Cocktail
6 Jumbo Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a sprinkle of seasoning.$11.95
- Crabcake Sliders
Two Chesapeake Bay Crabcakes served in brioche slider- size buns and our fabulous homemade remoulade sauce$13.50
- Meat Lovers Delight Charcuterie Board
Selection of meats, seasonal fruits, cheeses, nuts, olives, preserves, crackers & fresh seasonal breads$19.95
- Sweet Meatballs
Five of Chef's homemade cocktail meatballs served in a delicious lightly sweet sauce served with seasonal bread$8.75
- Vegan Charcuterie Board
A selection of fresh seasonal sprouts & veggies, nuts, hummus, grapes, olives, fruit, peanut butter & cream crackers$17.95
- Summerlin's Smoked Fish Dip$15.95
- Cheeseburger Sliders$9.95
- Crab avocado stack$17.95
BRUNCH
DINNER Entrées
- Captain's Seafood Platter
Enjoy our Captain's platter of fresh catch, crab cakes, shrimp, and more, served with your choice of two sides$39.95
- Fresh Catch Of The Day
Local fresh catch served deliciously seasoned to perfection, pan seared or baked, and served with your choice of two sides$25.95
- Grilled Vegetable Plate
A selection of savory, herb- seasoned, grilled seasonal vegetables and your choice of two - soup, salad, or sides$16.95
- Lady Zelma Spagetti with Meat Sauce
A favorite family linguini pasta recipe of our own traditional Italian "gravy", meat sauce, served with your choice of two - soup, salad or sides$15.95
- Lobster (In Season)
Fresh caught lobster (In season - Maine or Florida) with seasoned sauces, served with two sides, bread, and drawn butter$39.95
- Scallop Dinner
Pan-seared fresh scallops served with seasoned drawn butter, two sides, bread and sauces.$21.95
- Featured Meat Special$25.95
- Shrimp Linguini$17.95
- Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon$39.95
- Crabcake Dinner
Our delicious baked jumbo lump crab cakes served with your choice of two sides and our signature remoulade$28.95
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad of romaine lettuce served with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & crunchy croutons$12.95
- Captain's Trio
A sampler of Chef's favorite fresh salads - egg, potato and tuna- served on a bed of greens and your choice of tomato, onion and pickle$15.95
- Garden Salad
Fresh mix of leafy greens, seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, carrots & crunchy croutons$12.95
- Melon Caprese Salad
Seasonal melon selection served with fresh burrata and a drizzled basil infused lemon vinaigrette$12.95
- Pasta Salad
Chef's a bowtie pasta salad with farfalle, peppers, spring green onions, celery, fresh herbs tossed in our house dressing and served with jumbo shrimp$11.95
- Captain's Fresh Catch Salad
Enjoy our daily fresh catch served over your favorite Garden salad or Caesar salad.$21.95
Sandwich Sides
Sandwiches
- Chesapeake Bay Crab Cake Sandwich
Enjoyed our Chef's specialty of Finest Lump Crab served on a fresh bun with the Captain's own remoulade sauce, and your choice of one side.$18.95
- Egg Salad Sandwich
Chef's classic egg salad of boiled eggs, mayo, mustard and herbs, is served on daily fresh bread and your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and one side dish$11.95
- Fresh Catch Of The Day Sandwich
Enjoy a seasoned filet of today's fresh fish served on fresh baked bread, lettuce, tomato and onion, and with your choice of side$18.95
- Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Enjoy our sauteed fresh seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onion, herbs and fresh bread served with your choice of side$14.95
- Old School Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Layers of ham and cheese served on one of today's fresh breads, served with lettuce, tomato, and one side$11.95
- Fresh Chicken Breast Sandwich
Roast chicken stacked on a fresh ciabatta or one of our seasonal breads, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and your choice of side$13.95
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chef's delicious tuna salad made with our local fresh catch, served on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato and red onions and your choice of side$11.95
- Downtown Cheese Burger$14.95
Sides
Sweets
Wine by the Glass
Reds (Glass)
- Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon, California$10.00
- Bull By The Horns, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA$12.00
- Charles Krug 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA$15.00
- Four Graces$15.00
- Frog Prince Red 2021, Kuleto Estate$12.00
- Laurier Pinot Noir$15.00
- Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrels 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, California,$10.00
- Robert Mondavi Rye Barrel Red Blend$10.00
- Roth Estate 2021, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA$12.00
- Rubus zinfanel$12.00
- Sea Sun, Pinot Noir, Wagner Family 2022$9.00
- Syrah right hand man$14.00
- The Four Graces, Pinot Noir, Willemette Valley, Oregon$15.00
- Walking Fool, Caymus, Red Blend, CA$15.00
- Wente, Merlot, CA Coastal$10.00
- Rioja Reserva 2018, Marques de Riscal, Spain$12.00
- Cecchi Chianti Classico, Italy$9.00
- Chianti Mont Villa Bibbiani$9.00
- Chianti Trambusti$9.00
- Fiori & Colori Pinot Noir$9.00
- Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Terre di poggio, Italy$10.00
- Negro amaro san marzano$12.00
- Primativo san marzano$12.00
- Pulignano Sangiovese$12.00
- Tavernello Sangiovese 2020, Tavernello, Romagna,Italy$9.00
- Treggiaia, Villa Bibbiani$13.00
- 949 Fleurie 2018, Chateau de Poncie, Fleurie, France$15.00
- Bordeaux, Chateau Magnol$14.00
- Pinot Noir, Scarlet of Paris, France$9.00
- Erich Sattler Heideboden 2020, Red Wine, Burgenland, Austria$9.00
- Malbec, UNO, Antigal$10.00
Roses (Glass)
Whites (Glass)
- Bel Vento Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Marchesi di barolo, Bric amel$12.00
- Moscato, Italy$10.00
- Sartori, 2013, Pinot Grigio, Venezie, Italy$9.00
- Dashwood 2023, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$10.00
- Epic Run, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$10.00
- Hooks bay sauv blanc, nz$12.00
- Rapaura Springs Reserve$12.00
- Comstock, Viognier 2018, Russian River, CA$9.00
- Laurier, Chardonnay$15.00
- Matanzas Creek, Sauvignon Blanc, CA$12.00
- Quilt, Sauv. Blanc, Threadcount 22$10.00
- Riesling, Black Girl Magic$12.00
- Sea Sun Chardonnay$9.00
- Seal Rock Chardonnay, North Coast, CA$9.00
- Wente Chardonnay$10.00
- White Zinfandel, Douglas$9.00
- Abadia de San Campio 2021, Rias Baixas, Spain$11.00
- B&G Sancerre$16.00
- Cote de L'Epee Sancerre 2022, Domaine Bernard Fleuriet &Fils Renaissance$18.00
- Le Jade$120.00
- Treille Unoaked Chardonnay$12.00
- Elton Bay Sauvignon Blanc, S. Africa$10.00
Wine by the Bottle
Champagne Sparkling (Bottles)
- BTL Brut Domaine Carneros$35.00
- BTL Scharffenberger, Brut Excellence, Mendocino Co, USA
Mionetto$39.00
- BTL Lanson Champagne$75.00
- BTL Moet & Chandon Imperial, Imperial Brut Champagne, France$85.00
- BTL Moet & Chandon ROSE, France$85.00
- BTL Veuve Cliquot, Brut Champagne, France$89.00
- SPLIT Veuve De Vernay Brut, France$9.00
- BTL Garden Spritz, Chandon, Argentina$39.00
- BTL Graham Beck, Sparkling Brut Robertson, South Africa$55.00
- BTL Cava Lady of Spain, Sparkling, Cava, Spain$25.00
- BTL Vilarnau Cava$25.00
- BTL Amore Di Amante Prosecco$25.00
- BTL Aquarius$30.00
- BTL Franzie Prosecco$25.00
- BTL Moscato D'Asti, Bartenura$25.00
- BTL Rose Franzie Prosecco$25.00
- BTL Valdo prosecco$25.00
Roses (Bottles)
- BTL Franzie Rose Prosecco$25.00
- BTL Imperial Rose Brut Champagne, Moet & Chandon , Champagne, France$85.00
- BTL Les Sarrins, Rose, Cotes De Provence, France$32.00
- BTL Love(r) Rose, Provence$32.00
- BTL The Pale 2022, Rose, Provence, France$29.00
- BTL Scharffenberger Sparkling Rose, Brut Rose Excellence$39.00
- SPLIT* Franzie Prosecco Rose$9.00
- BTL Franzie Rose Prosecco$24.00
Whites (Bottles)
- BTL Bel Vento Pinot Grigio, Italy$21.00
- BTL Cutizi$65.00
- BTL Fuliot Barbera D'Asti$39.00
- BTL Gavi Di Gavi La SCOLCA$65.00
- BTL Marchesi di Amel$39.00
- BTL Moscato D'Asti, Bartenura, Italy$25.00
- BTL Sartori Regola Ripassa$45.00
- BTL Sartori, 2013, Pinot Grigio, Venezie, Italy$25.00
- BTL Dashwood 2023, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand$29.00
- BTL Epic Run, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$32.00
- BTL Hooks Bay, Sauv blanc, nz$30.00
- BTL Rapaura Springs Reserve$35.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Wente, Central Coast$35.00
- BTL Comstock, Viognier 2018, Russian River, CA$28.00
- BTL Falcone Chardonnay$59.00
- BTL Laurier Chardonnay, Carneros, CA$45.00
- BTL Matanzas Creek, Sauvignon Blanc, 2022, CA$35.00
- BTL Quilt, Threadcount, Sauv. Blanc.$35.00
- BTL Riesling Black Girl Magic$35.00
- BTL Sea Sun Chardonnay$29.00
- BTL Seal Rock Chardonnay, North Coast, CA$21.00
- BTL White Zinfandel, douglas$25.00
- BTL Albarino, Abadia de San Campio, Spain$35.00
- BTL B&G Sancerre Caillottes 2022$55.00
- BTL Comte LaFond Sancerre 2023, France$75.00
- BTL Cote de L'Epee Sancerre 2022, Domaine Bernard Fleuriet &Fils Renaissance$75.00
- BTL le Jade Chardonnay$39.00
- BTL Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse 2021, Louis Jadot, France$75.00
- BTL Treille Unoaked Chardonnay, France$39.00
- BTL Elton Bay Sauvignon Blanc, S. Africa$29.00
Reds (Bottles)
- BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir, Clark & Telephone, 2022, Santa Maria Valley, CA$75.00
- BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir, Dairyman, 2021,Russian River Valley, CA$75.00
- BTL Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$30.00
- BTL Bull By The Horns, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA$39.00
- BTL Caymus Napa Cab$110.00
- BTL Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022, Napa, CA$85.00
- BTL Charles Krug 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA$59.00
- BTL Falcone Cabernet Sauvignon$69.00
- BTL Ferrari Carano, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA$59.00
- BTL Gran Durif Caymus$69.00
- BTL Kuleto Estate, Frog Prince Red 2021, Napa, CA$39.00
- BTL Laurier Pinot Noir$45.00
- BTL Mondavi Rye Barrel$35.00
- BTL Post & Beam Far Niente$69.00
- BTL Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrels 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$29.00
- BTL Roth Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021, Alexander Valley, CA$45.00
- BTL rubus zinfandel$36.00
- BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir, Wagner Family$27.00
- BTL syrah right hand man$45.00
- BTL The Four Graces, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon$45.00
- BTL Walking Fool, Caymus, Red Blend, CA$48.00
- BTL Wente Merlot, CA$35.00
- BTL Picaro Vinas Viejas 2020, Ribera del Duero, Spain$75.00
- BTL Rioja Reserva 2019, Marques de Riscal, Spain$36.00
- BTL Ultreia Mencia 2020, Bierzo, Spain$65.00
- BTL Amarone, Marcati$59.00
- BTL Amarone, Tinazzi, Italy$85.00
- BTL Brunello, Libero$69.00
- BTL Brunello, Pinino, Montalcino, Italy$89.00
- BTL Cecci Chianti Classico$29.00
- BTL Chianti Mont Villa Bibbiani$29.00
- BTL Chianti Trambusti$29.00
- BTL Fiori & Colori Pinot Noir$32.00
- BTL Fiulot Barbera d'Asti 2019, Red Wine, Italy$39.00
- BTL Montereggi$69.00
- BTL Negro Amaro San Marzano$39.00
- BTL Primativo San Marzano$39.00
- BTL Pulignano$39.00
- BTL Tavernello Sangiovese 2020, Tavernello, Romagna,Italy$25.00
- BTL Terre Di Poggio, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo,$25.00
- BTL Tiganello, Red Wine, Toscany, Italy$249.00
- BTL Treggiaia$49.00
- BTL Bordeaux Chateau Magnol, France$42.00
- BTL Chateau L'Hospitalet LaClape iBertrand$65.00
- BTL Fleurie 2018, Chateau de Poncie, Fleurie, France$59.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Scarlet of Paris, France$32.00
- BTL Erich Sattler Heideboden 2020, Red Wine, Burgenland, Austria$36.00
- BTL Malbec, UNO, Antigal, Argentina$29.00
Non Alc Drinks
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Mimosa Flights
Events
Wine Fest
Private lunch
Wine maker dinner
Thanksgiving Dinner
WINE FEST
Glass
- Bonanza Cab$10.00
- Charles Krug$15.00
- Chianti Montalbano,Villa Bibbiani$10.00
- Falcone Cab$18.00
- Falcone Chardonnay$15.00
- Laurier Chardonnay$13.00
- Laurier Pinot Noir$13.00
- le Jade Chardonnay$10.00
- Montereggi, Cab, Villa Bibbiani$18.00
- Pulignano Bibbiani Sangiovese$16.00
- Rapaura Springs Reserva SVBLANC$12.00
- Sartori Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Sea & Sun Chardonnay$9.00
- Sea & Sun Pinot Noir$9.00
- The Pale$8.00
- Treggiaia, sangiovese/cab blend villa Bibbiani$13.00
- Valdo Brut Prosecco$9.00
- Walking Fool$15.00
Bottle
- BTL Aquarius Brut$27.00
- BTL Bonanza$25.00
- BTL Caymus Suisun Gran Durif$60.00
- BTL Caymus Walking Fool$45.00
- BTL Charles Krug$49.00
- BTL chianti Montalbano Villa Bibbiani$23.00
- BTL Domaine Laurier Brut$30.00
- BTL Epic Run Sauv Blanc$20.00
- BTL Eramare Cortese$25.00
- BTL Falcone Cab$50.00
- BTL Falcone Chardonnay$45.00
- BTL Fiori Colori Pinot Noir$22.00
- BTL La Scolca Gavi dei Gavi$60.00
- BTL Laurier Chardonnay$35.00
- BTL Laurier Pinot Noir$35.00
- BTL Le Jade Chardonnay$22.00
- BTL Marchesi Barolo Bric Amel
- BTL Montereggi Cab, Villa Bibbiani$60.00
- BTL Pulignano Sangiovese, Villa Bibbiani$55.00
- BTL Rapura Springs RSV Sauv Blanc$26.00
- BTL Rose Brut Proseco$23.00
- BTL sartori$21.00
- BTL Sartori Ripasso Regolo$31.00
- BTL Sea & Sun Chardonnay$24.00
- BTL Sea & Sun Pinot Noir$24.00
- BTL The Pale$25.00
- BTL Treggiaia Sangiovese/Cab Blend, Villa Bibbiani$40.00
- BTL Valdo Brut prosecco$22.00
Case
- CSE Bonanza (12)$192.00
- CSE Caymus Suisin Gran Durif (12)$420.00
- CSE Caymus Walking Fool (12)$400.00
- CSE Chainti Montalbano Villa Bibbiani (6)$120.00
- CSE Charles Krug (12)$360.00
- CSE Domaine Laurier Brut (12)$252.00
- CSE Epic Run Sauv Blanc (12)$216.00
- CSE Eramare Cortese (12)$240.00
- CSE Falcone Cab (12)$540.00
- CSE Falcone Chardonnay (12)$480.00
- CSE Fiori Y Colori Pinot Noir (12)$216.00
- CSE La Scolca Gavi Dei Gavi (6)$216.00
- CSE Laurier Chardonnay (12)$300.00
- CSE Laurier Pinot Noir (12)$300.00
- CSE Le Jade Chardonnay (12)$240.00
- CSE Montereggi, Cab, Villa Bibbiani (6)$330.00
- CSE Puglianano Sangiovese, Villa Bibbiani (6)$300.00
- CSE Rapaura Springs RSV (6)$120.00
- CSE Sartori Pinot Grigio (12)$180.00
- CSE Sartori Ripasso Regolo (6)$156.00
- CSE Sea & Sun Chardonnay (12)$168.00
- CSE Sea & Sun Pinot Noir (12)$180.00
- CSE The Pale Rose (12)$180.00
- CSE Treggiaia sangiovese/cab blend, Villa Bibbiani (6)$210.00
- CSE Valdo Aquarius (12)$228.00
- CSE Valdo Brut Prosecco (12)$168.00
- CSE Valdo Rose Brut Prosecco (12)$180.00