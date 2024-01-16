Downtown Cellars Downtown Cellars, Fort Pierce
Food
Appetizers
- Caprese Tomato Tower
Fresh tomato with basil, mozzarella cheese, and a balsamic glaze drizzle$8.25
- Cheese & Fruit Board
Selection of cheeses and seasonal fruit, nuts, olives, preserves, crackers & bread$14.95
- Chips, Dips & More
Everyone's favorite chips, served with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.$9.95
- Classic Shrimp Cocktail
6 Jumbo Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a sprinkle of seasoning.$11.95
- Crabcake Sliders
Two Chesapeake Bay Crabcakes served in brioche slider- size buns and our fabulous homemade remoulade sauce$12.50
- Meat Lovers Delight Charcuterie Board
Selection of meats, seasonal fruits, cheeses, nuts, olives, preserves, crackers & fresh seasonal breads$19.25
- Chicken Sliders
Roasted Chicken served on two mini brioche buns, your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, and our house specialty sauce drizzle$9.95
- Sweet Meatballs
Five of Chef's homemade cocktail meatballs served in a delicious lightly sweet sauce served with seasonal bread$8.75
- Vegan Charcuterie Board
A selection of fresh seasonal sprouts & veggies, nuts, hummus, grapes, olives, fruit, peanut butter & cream crackers$14.95
- Summerlin's Smoked Fish Dip$16.95
- Cheeseburger Sliders$9.95
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad of romaine lettuce served with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & crunchy croutons$12.95
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad of romaine lettuce served with seasoned chicken, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & crunchy croutons.$18.95
- Caesar Salad & Shrimp
Traditional Caesar salad of romaine lettuce served with 6 seasoned jumbo shrimp, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & crunchy croutons$18.95
- Captain's Trio
A sampler of Chef's favorite fresh salads - egg, potato and tuna- served on a bed of greens and your choice of tomato, onion and pickle$14.95
- Garden Salad
Fresh mix of leafy greens, seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, carrots & crunchy croutons$12.95
- Chef's Salad
Boiled egg, ham or turkey, cheese, served on a fresh mix of leafy greens, seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, carrots & crunchy croutons$14.95
- Melon Caprese Salad
Seasonal melon selection served with fresh burrata and a drizzled basil infused lemon vinaigrette$12.95
- Fresh Veggie & Pasta Salad
Chef's a bowtie pasta salad with farfalle, peppers, spring green onions, celery, fresh herbs tossed in our house dressing and served with jumbo shrimp$10.95
- Captain's Fresh Catch Salad
Enjoy our daily fresh catch served over your favorite Garden salad or Caesar salad.$21.95
Sandwiches
- Chesapeake Bay Crab Cake Sandwich
Enjoyed our Chef's specialty of Finest Lump Crab served on a fresh bun with the Captain's own remoulade sauce, and your choice of one side.$18.95
- Egg Salad Sandwich
Chef's classic egg salad of boiled eggs, mayo, mustard and herbs, is served on daily fresh bread and your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and one side dish$9.95
- Fresh Catch Of The Day Sandwich
Enjoy a seasoned filet of today's fresh fish served on fresh baked bread, lettuce, tomato and onion, and with your choice of side$18.95
- Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Enjoy our sauteed fresh seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onion, herbs and fresh bread served with your choice of side$11.95
- Old School Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Layers of ham and cheese served on one of today's fresh breads, served with lettuce, tomato, and one side$11.95
- Roast Chicken Sandwich
Roast chicken stacked on a fresh ciabatta or one of our seasonal breads, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and your choice of side$13.95
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chef's delicious tuna salad made with our local fresh catch, served on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato and red onions and your choice of side$11.95
Entrées
- Captain's Seafood Platter
Enjoy our Captain's platter of fresh catch, crab cakes, shrimp, and more, served with your choice of two sides$39.95
- Fresh Catch Of The Day
Local fresh catch served deliciously seasoned to perfection, pan seared or baked, and served with your choice of two sides$25.95
- Grilled Vegetable Plate
A selection of savory, herb- seasoned, grilled seasonal vegetables and your choice of two - soup, salad, or sides$15.95
- Lady Zelma Spagetti with Meat Sauce
A favorite family linguini pasta recipe of our own traditional Italian "gravy", meat sauce, served with your choice of two - soup, salad or sides$15.95
- Lobster (In Season)
Fresh caught lobster (In season - Maine or Florida) with seasoned sauces, served with two sides, bread, and drawn butter$39.95
- Scallop Dinner
Pan-seared fresh scallops served with seasoned drawn butter, two sides, bread and sauces.$19.95
- Featured Meat Special$22.95
Sides
Sweets
Sandwich Sides
Wine by the Glass
Reds (Glass)
- Ferrari Carano 2018, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander valley$12.00
- Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrels 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, California,$7.00
- Bull By The Horns, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA$13.00
- Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon, California$10.00
- McManis 2021, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$9.00
- Louis Martini 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, CA$11.00
- Coastal Vines, Cabernet Sauvignon, California$7.00
- Frog Prince Red 2021, Kuleto Estate$12.00
- The Four Graces, Pinot Noir, Willemette Valley, Oregon$15.00
- Meiomi, 2021, Pinot Noir, Napa, CA$11.00
- Charles Krug 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA$18.00
- Roth Estate 2021, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA$12.00
- Walking Fool, Caymus, Red Blend, CA$11.00
- Sea Sun, Pinot Noir, Wagner Family 2022$9.00
- Garnacha - Syrah 2018, Esteban Martin, Carinena, Spain$7.00
- Rioja Reserva 2018, Marques de Riscal, Spain$12.00
- Rioja Reserva 2015, Beroni, Spain$12.00
- Tavernello Sangiovese 2020, Tavernello, Romagna,Italy$7.00
- Degani, Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico 2018, Italy$21.00
- Fiulot Barbera d'Asti 2019, Red Wine, Italy$12.00
- Il Poggione Rosso Di Montalcino, 2021, Italy$12.00
- 949 Fleurie 2018, Chateau de Poncie, Fleurie, France$12.00
- Bordeaux Rouge 2019, Mouton Cadet, France$9.00
- Ailes de Paloumey haut-Medoc 2018, Red Wine , Haut-Medoc, France$11.00
- Erich Sattler Heideboden 2020, Red Wine, Burgenland, Austria$9.00
Roses (Glass)
Whites (Glass)
- Sartori, 2013, Pinot Grigio, Venezie, Italy$7.00
- Melag 2021, Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige Italy$7.00
- Terra De Luna$7.00
- Bel Vento Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Kim Crawford 2019, GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand$12.00
- White Haven, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand$12.00
- Dashwood 2023, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$10.00
- Saracina 2019, Unoaked Chardonnay, Mendocino, CA$12.00
- Chalk Hill Estate 2012, Sauvignon Blanc, USA$12.00
- Butternut 2021, Chardonnay, CA$7.00
- Comstock, Viognier 2018, Russian River, CA$9.00
- Matanzas Creek, Sauvignon Blanc, CA$11.00
- Diatom Chardonnay, Santa Barbara, 2023, CA$11.00
- Treille Unoaked Chardonnay, CA$12.00
- Laurier, Carneros, CA$15.00
- Abadia de San Campio 2021, Rias Baixas, Spain$12.00
- Cote de L'Epee Sancerre 2022, Domaine Bernard Fleuriet &Fils Renaissance$18.00
- Reverdy Sancerre$15.00
- Elton Bay Sauvignon Blanc, S. Africa$10.00
Happy Hour Wine (Glass)
Wine by the Bottle
Champagne (Bottles)
- BTL Scharffenberger, Brut Excellence, Mendocino Co, USA
Mionetto$39.00
- BTL Alexandrie Brut, Alexandrie Cellars, Rutherford, CA$55.00
- BTL Moet & Chandon Imperial, Imperial Brut Champagne, France$85.00
- BTL Veuve Cliquot, Brut Champagne, France$89.00
- BTL Grand Cru Bouzy, Brut Champagne, France$55.00
- SPLIT Veuve De Vernay Brut, France$9.00
- BTL Garden Spritz, Chandon, Argentina$39.00
- BTL Graham Beck, Sparkling Brut Robertson, South Africa$55.00
- BTL Cava Lady of Spain, Sparkling, Cava, Spain$25.00
- BTL Vilarnau Cava Brut$25.00
- BTL Mionetto, Brut Prosecco DOC, Treviso, Italy$25.00
Roses (Bottles)
- BTL The Pale 2022, Rose, Provence, France$29.00
- BTL The Beach Whispering Angels 2022, Chateau d'Esclans, Provence, France$29.00
- BTL Imperial Rose Brut Champagne, Moet & Chandon , Champagne, France$85.00
- BTL Les Sarrins, Rose, Cotes De Provence, France$29.00
- BTL Scharffenberger Sparkling Rose, Brut Rose Excellence$39.00
- SPLIT* Franzie Prosecco Rose$10.00
Whites (Bottles)
- BTL Sartori, 2013, Pinot Grigio, Venezie, Italy$25.00
- BTL Melag 2021, Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige Italy$25.00
- BTL Torre De Luna, Venezie, Italy$21.00
- BTL Bel Vento Pinot Grigio, Italy$25.00
- BTL Kim Crawford 2019, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand$39.00
- BTL Dashwood 2023, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand$29.00
- BTL Saracina 2019, Unoaked Chardonnay, Mendocino, CA$39.00
- BTL Chalk Hill Estate 2012, Sauvignon Blanc, USA$39.00
- BTL White Haven, Sauvignon Blanc$39.00
- BTL Butternut 2021, Chardonnay, CA$25.00
- BTL Chardonnay 2020, Pellegrini, Olivet Lane, Russian River Valley, CA$39.00
- BTL Comstock, Viognier 2018, Russian River, CA$25.00
- BTL Riesling, Black Girl Magic$29.00
- BTL Diatom Chardonnay, 2023, Santa Barbera, CA$35.00
- BTL Matanzas Creek, Sauvignon Blanc, 2022, CA$35.00
- BTL Laurier Chardonnay, Carneros, CA$39.00
- BTL Seal Rock Chardonnay, North Coast, CA$21.00
- BTL Abadia de San Campio 2021, Rias Baixas, Spain$39.00
- BTL Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse 2021, Louis Jadot, France$65.00
- BTL Cote de L'Epee Sancerre 2022, Domaine Bernard Fleuriet &Fils Renaissance$75.00
- BTL Treille Unoaked Chardonnay, France$29.00
- BTL Comte LaFond Sancerre 2023, France$75.00
- BTL Reverdy Sancerre, 2023, France$55.00
- BTL Elton Bay Sauvignon Blanc, S. Africa$29.00
Reds (Bottles)
- BTL Ferrari Carano 2018, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA$49.00
- BTL Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrels 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$21.00
- BTL Ferrari Carano Reserve 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA$75.00
- BTL Bull By The Horns, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA$49.00
- BTL Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$29.00
- BTL McManis 2022, Cabernet Sauvignon, Lodi, CA$29.00
- BTL Louis Martini 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, CA$39.00
- BTL Coastal Vines, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$24.00
- BTL Kuleto Estate, Frog Prince Red 2021, Napa, CA$39.00
- BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir, Dairyman, 2021,Russian River Valley, CA$75.00
- BTL The Four Graces, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon$49.00
- BTL Meiomi, 2021, Pinot Noir, Napa, CA$35.00
- BTL Charles Krug 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA$59.00
- BTL Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022, Napa, CA$85.00
- BTL Roth Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021, Alexander Valley, CA$45.00
- BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir, Clark & Telephone, 2022, Santa Maria Valley, CA$75.00
- SPLIT BTL **The Prisoner, 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$35.00
- BTL Walking Fool, Caymus, Red Blend, CA$45.00
- BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir, Wagner Family$27.00
- BTL Ultreia Mencia 2020, Bierzo, Spain$110.00
- BTL Picaro Vinas Viejas 2020, Ribera del Duero, Spain$75.00
- BTL Garnacha - Syrah 2018, Esteban Martin, Carinena, Spain$21.00
- BTL Rioja Reserva 2019, Marques de Riscal, Spain$39.00
- BTL Tiganello, Red Wine, Toscany, Italy$249.00
- BTL Tavernello Sangiovese 2020, Tavernello, Romagna,Italy$21.00
- BTL Fiulot Barbera d'Asti 2019, Red Wine, Italy$45.00
- BTL Degani, Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico, 2018, Italy$75.00
- BTL Il Poggione Rosso, 2022, Di Montalcino, Italy$45.00
- BTL 949 Fleurie 2018, Chateau de Poncie, Fleurie, France$69.00
- BTL Bordeaux Rouge 2019, Mouton Cadet, France$36.00
- BTL Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2015, Louis Jadot, Bourgogne, France$55.00
- BTL Ailes de Paloumey Haut-Medoc 2018, Red Wine , France$35.00
- BTL Erich Sattler Heideboden 2020, Red Wine, Burgenland, Austria$39.00