Downtown Cellars Downtown Cellars, Fort Pierce
Food
Appetizers
Caprese Tomato Tower
Fresh tomato with basil, mozzarella cheese, and a balsamic glaze drizzle$8.25
Cheese & Fruit Board
Selection of cheeses and seasonal fruit, nuts, olives, preserves, crackers & bread$19.95
Classic Shrimp Cocktail
6 Jumbo Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a sprinkle of seasoning.$11.95
Crabcake Sliders - ONE
Two Chesapeake Bay Crabcakes served in brioche slider- size buns and our fabulous homemade remoulade sauce$12.95
Crabcake Sliders - TWO$18.95
Fish Dip Trio$24.95
Meat Lovers Delight Charcuterie Board
Selection of meats, seasonal fruits, cheeses, nuts, olives, preserves, crackers & fresh seasonal breads$21.95
Sweet Meatballs
Five of Chef's homemade cocktail meatballs served in a delicious lightly sweet sauce served with seasonal bread$8.75
Vegan Charcuterie Board
A selection of fresh seasonal sprouts & veggies, nuts, hummus, grapes, olives, fruit, peanut butter & cream crackers$19.95
Pulled Pork Sliders$9.95
Entrées
Captain's Seafood Platter
Enjoy our Captain's platter of fresh catch, crab cakes, shrimp, and more, served with your choice of two sides$39.95
Fresh Catch Of The Day
Local fresh catch served deliciously seasoned to perfection, pan seared or baked, and served with your choice of two sides$27.95
Grilled Vegetable Plate
A selection of savory, herb- seasoned, grilled seasonal vegetables and your choice of two - soup, salad, or sides$18.95
Lady Zelma Spagetti with Meat Sauce
A favorite family linguini pasta recipe of our own traditional Italian "gravy", meat sauce, served with your choice of two - soup, salad or sides$18.95
Shrimp Scampi Linguini$19.95
Filet Tenderloin$39.95
Crabcake Feast
Our delicious baked jumbo lump crab cakes served with your choice of two sides and our signature remoulade$24.95
Pork dinner$24.95
Surf & Turf Special$74.95
Scallop dinner$39.95
Salads
Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad of romaine lettuce served with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & crunchy croutons$12.95
Captain's Fresh Catch Salad
Enjoy our daily fresh catch served over your favorite Garden salad or Caesar salad.$21.95
Fresh Salad Trio
A sampler of Chef's favorite fresh salads - egg, potato and tuna- served on a bed of greens and your choice of tomato, onion and pickle$16.95
Garden Salad
Fresh mix of leafy greens, seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, carrots & crunchy croutons$12.95
Pasta Salad
Chef's a bowtie pasta salad with farfalle, peppers, spring green onions, celery, fresh herbs tossed in our house dressing and served with jumbo shrimp$11.95
Spring salad$12.95
Sandwiches
Chesapeake Bay Crab Cake Sandwich
Enjoyed our Chef's specialty of Finest Lump Crab served on a fresh bun with the Captain's own remoulade sauce, and your choice of one side.$19.95
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Roast chicken stacked on a fresh ciabatta or one of our seasonal breads, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and your choice of side$14.95
Downtown Cheese Burger$14.95
Egg Salad Sandwich
Chef's classic egg salad of boiled eggs, mayo, mustard and herbs, is served on daily fresh bread and your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and one side dish$11.95
Fresh Catch Of The Day Sandwich
Enjoy a seasoned filet of today's fresh fish served on fresh baked bread, lettuce, tomato and onion, and with your choice of side$21.95
Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Enjoy our sauteed fresh seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onion, herbs and fresh bread served with your choice of side$15.95
Old School Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Layers of ham and cheese served on one of today's fresh breads, served with lettuce, tomato, and one side$12.95
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chef's delicious tuna salad made with our local fresh catch, served on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato and red onions and your choice of side$13.95
Sides
Soups
Sweets
Wine by the Glass
Reds (Glass)
Bonanza, Wagner (CA)$10.00
Bourbon Barrel, Mondavi (CA)$10.00
Bull By The Horns, McBride Sisters (Paso Robles, CA)$13.00
Charles Krug (St. Helena, CA)$15.00
Roth Estate (Alexander Valley, CA)$15.00
Santa Cristina (Italy)$10.00
Chateau Magnol, Cru Borgeois Bordeaux (France)$15.00
Wente Merlot (North Coast, CA)$10.00
Ancient Vines Zinfandel, Cline (Central Coast, CA)$12.00
Malbec, Uno, Antigal (Mendoza, Argentina)$10.00
Rioja Riserva, Marques Riscal (Spain)$10.00
Syrah, Right Hand Man (Central Coast, CA)$13.00
Zinfandel, Rubis (Lodi, CA)$12.00
Chianti Villa Bibbiani DOCG (Montalbano, Italy)$13.00
Chianti, Cecci (Italy)$10.00
Negro Amaro, San Marzano (Puglia, Italy)$10.00
Primativo, San Marzano (Puglia, Italy)$10.00
Sangiovese Tavernello (Romagna, Italy)$9.00
Terre di Poggio (Montalpulciano, Italy)$11.00
Fiori & Colori Pinot Noir (Trevenezi, Italy)$10.00
Four Graces Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, OR)$15.00
Laurier, Pinot Noir (Carneros, CA)$15.00
Scarlet of Paris Pinot Noir (Vin de Pays, France)$10.00
Sea & Sun Pinot Noir (Suisun Valley, CA)$10.00
Eric Sattler (Austria)$12.00
Kuleto Frog Prince (Napa, CA)$12.00
Rye Barrel, Mondavi (CA)$10.00
Walking Fool, Caymus, (Suisun, CA)$15.00
Roses (Glass)
Flora, Rosato Toscano, Villa Bibbiani (Italy)$12.00
Les Sarrins Rose, (Cotes De Provences, France)$11.00
Love(r), (Provence, France)$10.00
Ohla n/a rose$10.00
The Pale, 2022, Rose, (Provence, France)$10.00
The Pale 2022, Rose, Provence, France$12.00
The Beach Whispering Angels 2022, Chateau d'Esclans, provence, France$12.00
Whites (Glass)
Albarino Abadia (Rias Baixas, Spain)$12.00
Picpoul De Pinet (France)$10.00
Riesling, Black Girl Magic (CA)$12.00
Viognier, Cline (North Coast)$13.00
White Zinfandel, Douglas Hill (CA)$9.00
Butter Chardonnay, Jam Cellars (CA)$9.00
Caymus Mer Soleil Chardonnay (Monterey, CA)$12.00
Laurier Chardonnay (Carneros, CA)$15.00
Postmark Chardonnay (Sonoma)$10.00
Sea Sun Chardonnay (Suisun Valley, CA)$10.00
Seven Ranchlands, Cline, Chardonnay (CA)$10.00
Treille (Loire Valley, France)$12.00
Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay (CA)$10.00
Bel Vento (Puglia, Italy)$9.00
Sartori (Venezia, Italy)$9.00
Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)$10.00
Elton Bay Sauvignon Blanc (Coastal Region, S. Africa)$10.00
Epic Run Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)$12.00
Hooks Bay Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)$10.00
Quilt Threadcount (Sonoma, CA)$12.00
Rapura Springs Reserve (Marlborough, New Zealand)$12.00
Moscato, Italy$12.00
Prosecco Split, Franzie (Italy)$9.00
Prosecco Split, Valdo (Italy)$9.00
Rose Prosecco Split, Franzie (Italy)$9.00
Happy Hour
HH Drafts
HH Bottles
HH WINE
HH House Cocktails
Wine by the Bottle
Champagne Sparkling (Bottles)
BTL Blanco De Blancs, Aquarius Valdo (Italy)$32.00
BTL Brut, Chandon, Garden Spritz (Argentina)$39.00
BTL Brut, Domaine Laurier (Carneros, CA)$35.00
BTL Brut, Graham Beck (S. Africa)$55.00
BTL Brut, Marfil (Cava, Spain)$39.00
BTL Brut, Scharffenberger (CA)$39.00
BTL Cava, Villarnau (Spain)$35.00
BTL Champagne Rose, Moet & Chandon (France)$79.00
BTL Champagne, Lanson Black Label (France)$75.00
BTL Champagne, Moet & Chandon (France)$79.00
BTL Champagne, Veuve Cliquot (France)$89.00
BTL Moscato D'Asti Saracco (Italy)$32.00
BTL Prosecco Franzie (Italy)$29.00
BTL Prosecco Valdo (Italy)$29.00
BTL Rose Prosecco Franzie (Italy)$29.00
BTL Rose Prosecco Valdo (Italy)$29.00
SPLIT Prosecco$9.00
SPLIT Rose Prosecco$9.00
SPLIT Veuve Champagne$9.00
Roses (Bottles)
Whites (Bottles)
BTL Albarino, Abadia (Rias Baixas, Spain)$35.00
BTL Cline Viognier (North Coast)$36.00
BTL Cutizi, San Gregorio (Greco Di Tufo, Italy)$55.00
BTL Gavi De Gavi, La Scolca Black Label (Piedmont, Italy)$55.00
BTL Macon-Pierreclos, White Burgundy (France)$59.00
BTL Marchesi De Barolo, Bric Amel (Langhe, Italy)$45.00
BTL Picpoul De Pinet (France)$32.00
BTL Riesling, Black Girl Magic (CA)$35.00
BTL White Zinfandel, Douglas Hill (CA)$29.00
BTL Butter Chardonnay, Jam Cellars (CA)$30.00
BTL Caymus Mer Soleil Chardonnay (Monterey, CA)$35.00
BTL Falcone Chardonnay$59.00
BTL Far Niente Post & Beam Chardonnay (Napa, CA)$55.00
BTL Laurier Chardonnay (Carneros, CA)$45.00
BTL PostMark Chardonnay (Sonoma)$35.00
BTL Sea Sun Chardonnay (Suisun Valley, CA)$32.00
BTL Seven Ranchlands, Cline, Chardonnay (CA)$32.00
BTL Treille (Loire Valley, France)$39.00
BTL Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay (CA)$35.00
BTL Bel Vento (Puglia, Italy)$27.00
BTL Olivio Felluga Estate (Collio, Italy)$49.00
BTL Sartori (Venezia, Italy)$29.00
BTL Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)$30.00
BTL Elton Bay Sauvignon Blanc, S. Africa$32.00
BTL Epic Run Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand$39.00
BTL Hooks Bay Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)$32.00
BTL Quilt Threadcount (Sonoma, CA)$35.00
BTL Rapura Springs Reserve (Marlborough, New Zealand)$39.00
BTL Sancerre, Barton & Guestier (Upper Loire Valley, France)$59.00
Reds (Bottles)
BTL Bonanza, (CA)$35.00
BTL Bourbon Barrel, Robert Mondavi Private Collection Cabernet Sauvignon (CA)$32.00
BTL Bull By The Horns, McBride Sisters (Paso Robles, CA)$39.00
BTL Caymus (Napa, CA)$75.00
BTL Caymus 50th Anniversary 1 Litre (Napa, CA)$95.00
BTL Charles Krug Cabernet (Napa, CA)$55.00
BTL Falcone (Paso Robles, CA)$69.00
BTL Far Niente Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa, CA)$65.00
BTL Ferrari Carano (Alexander Valley, CA)$55.00
BTL Montereggi, Villa Bibbiani (Tuscany, Italy)$69.00
BTL Roth Estate Cabernet (Alexander Valley, CA)$45.00
BTL Santa Cristina Cabernet (Italy)$32.00
BTL Bordeaux, Chateau Magnol, Cru Bourgeois (France)$45.00
BTL Merlot Wente Sandlot (North Coastal, CA)$35.00
BTL Ancient Vines Zinfandel, Cline (Central Coast, CA)$36.00
BTL Caymus Gran-Durif$65.00
BTL Chateau L'Hospitalet LaClape iBertrand (France)$65.00
BTL Malbec, Uno, Antigal (Mendoza, Argentina)$29.00
BTL Picaro Vinas Viejas (Spain)$69.00
BTL Rioja Riserva Marques Riscal (Spain)$36.00
BTL Sartori Regolo Ripassa (Venezia, Italy)$45.00
BTL Syrah, Right Hand Man (Central Coast, CA)$39.00
BTL Ultreia Mencia (Bierza, Spain)$59.00
BTL Zinfandel, Rubis (Lodi, CA)$36.00
BTL Amarone Marcati (Della Valpocella, Italy)$59.00
BTL Amarone Tinazzi Ca' De Rocchi (Italy)$85.00
BTL Antinori, Il Bruciato Bolgheri (Italy)$59.00
BTL Brunello Libero (Montalcino, Italy)$69.00
BTL Brunello Poggio Nardone (Montalcino, Italy)$89.00
BTL Chianti Cecchi (Italy)$32.00
BTL Chianti Montalbano DOCG Villa Bibbiani (Tuscany, Italy)$39.00
BTL Chianti Trambusti (Italy)$32.00
BTL Negro Amaro San Marzano (Puglia, Italy)$32.00
BTL Primativo San Marzano (Puglia, Italy)$32.00
BTL Pulignano Sangiovese, Villa Bibbiani (Tuscany, Italy)$69.00
BTL Sangiovese Tavernello (Romagna, Italy)$27.00
BTL Terre Di Poggio (Montalpulciano, Italy)$39.00
BTL Belle Glos, Clark & Telephone (St. Maria, CA)$59.00
BTL Belle Glos, Dairyman (Russian River, CA)$59.00
BTL Fiori & Colori Pinot Noir (Trevenezia, Italy)$32.00
BTL Four Graces Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, OR)$45.00
BTL Laurier, Pinot Noir (Carneros, CA)$45.00
BTL Scarlet of Paris Pinot Noir (France)$32.00
BTL Sea & Sun Pinot Noir (Suisun Valley, CA)$32.00
BTL Caymus-Suisun Walking Fool Red Blend (Suisun Valley, CA)$45.00
BTL Eric Sattler Red Blend (Austria)$36.00
BTL Kuleto Frog Prince Red Blend (Napa, CA)$39.00
BTL Mondavi Rye Barrel Red Blend (CA)$32.00
BTL Treggia, Villa Bibbiani (Tusany, Italy)$55.00