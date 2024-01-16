Downtown Cellars Downtown Cellars, Fort Pierce
Food
Appetizers
- Caprese Tomato Tower
Fresh tomato with basil, mozzarella cheese, and a balsamic glaze drizzle$8.25
- Captain's Seaward Stack
Captain Ken's favorite fresh seafood stacks, served with a selection of herbs, seasoning, vegetables, fruit, spreads & breads *varies by daily available fresh catch$21.95
- Cheese & Fruit Board
Selection of cheeses and seasonal fruit, nuts, olives, preserves, crackers & bread$14.95
- Chips, Dips & More
Everyone's favorite chips, served with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.$9.95
- Classic Shrimp Cocktail
6 Jumbo Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a sprinkle of seasoning.$11.95
- Crabcake Sliders
Two Chesapeake Bay Crabcakes served in brioche slider- size buns and our fabulous homemade remoulade sauce$12.50
- Royal Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs crowned with crème fraiche and a pinch of caviar$9.25
- Lump Blue Crab Stack
Beautiful Lump Blue Crab stacked over fresh avocado, herbs and Chef's own seasoned sauce drizzle.$14.50
- Meat Lovers Delight Charcuterie Board
Selection of meats, seasonal fruits, cheeses, nuts, olives, preserves, crackers & fresh seasonal breads$19.25
- Chicken Sliders
Roasted Chicken served on two mini brioche buns, your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, and our house specialty sauce drizzle$8.75
- Sweet Meatballs
Five of Chef's homemade cocktail meatballs served in a delicious lightly sweet sauce served with seasonal bread$8.75
- Tuna Tartare Stack
Today's catch local Yellow Fin Tuna Tartare stack with avocado, fresh seasonal herb and fruit salsa, and served with crispy wonton chips$16.50
- Vegan Charcuterie Board
A selection of fresh seasonal sprouts & veggies, nuts, hummus, grapes, olives, fruit, peanut butter & cream crackers$14.95
- Summerlin's Smoked Fish Dip$16.95
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad of romaine lettuce served with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & crunchy croutons$12.95
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad of romaine lettuce served with seasoned chicken, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & crunchy croutons.$18.95
- Caesar Salad & Shrimp
Traditional Caesar salad of romaine lettuce served with 6 seasoned jumbo shrimp, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & crunchy croutons$18.95
- Captain's Trio
A sampler of Chef's favorite fresh salads - egg, potato and tuna- served on a bed of greens and your choice of tomato, onion and pickle$14.95
- Garden Salad
Fresh mix of leafy greens, seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, carrots & crunchy croutons$12.95
- Chef's Salad
Boiled egg, ham or turkey, cheese, served on a fresh mix of leafy greens, seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, carrots & crunchy croutons$14.95
- Melon Caprese Salad
Seasonal melon selection served with fresh burrata and a drizzled basil infused lemon vinaigrette$12.95
- Shrimp Farfalle Pasta Salad
Chef's a bowtie pasta salad with farfalle, peppers, spring green onions, celery, fresh herbs tossed in our house dressing and served with jumbo shrimp$13.95
- Captain's Fresh Catch Salad
Enjoy our daily fresh catch served over your favorite Garden salad or Caesar salad.$21.95
Sandwiches
- Chesapeake Bay Crab Cake Sandwich
Enjoyed our Chef's specialty of Finest Lump Crab served on a fresh bun with the Captain's own remoulade sauce, and your choice of one side.$18.95
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our deliciously seasoned chicken salad is served on fresh bread with seasoning, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and your choice of one side$11.95
- Egg Salad Sandwich
Chef's classic egg salad of boiled eggs, mayo, mustard and herbs, is served on daily fresh bread and your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and one side dish$9.95
- Fresh Catch Of The Day Sandwich
Enjoy a seasoned filet of today's fresh fish served on fresh baked bread, lettuce, tomato and onion, and with your choice of side$18.95
- Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Enjoy our sauteed fresh seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onion, herbs and fresh bread served with your choice of side$11.95
- Old School Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Layers of ham and cheese served on one of today's fresh breads, served with lettuce, tomato, and one side$11.95
- Roast Chicken Sandwich
Roast chicken stacked on a fresh ciabatta or one of our seasonal breads, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and your choice of side$13.95
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chef's delicious tuna salad made with our local fresh catch, served on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato and red onions and your choice of side$11.95
Soups
- Chicken Vegetable Soup
Fresh made soup with chicken, carrots, onions, celery, barley, lentils, spices, and seasonal vegetables. Served with crackers & bread of the day$7.95
- Seafood Chowder
Chef's fresh seafood chowder made daily with the catch of the day, served with crackers & bread of the day$12.95
- Soup Of The Day
Ask what today's special is$7.95
Entrées
- Captain's Seafood Platter
Enjoy our Captain's platter of fresh catch, crab cakes, shrimp, and more, served with your choice of two sides$39.95
- Chef's Special - Meat Of The Day
Chef creates a special every day with our favorite meats, seasoned to perfection, and served with your choice of two sides. Ask about today's special meal.$24.95
- Fresh Catch Of The Day
Local fresh catch served deliciously seasoned to perfection, pan seared or baked, and served with your choice of two sides$25.95
- Grilled Vegetable Plate
A selection of savory, herb- seasoned, grilled seasonal vegetables and your choice of two - soup, salad, or sides$15.95
- Lady Zelma Spagetti with Meat Sauce
A favorite family linguini pasta recipe of our own traditional Italian "gravy", meat sauce, served with your choice of two - soup, salad or sides$15.95
- Lobster (In Season)
Fresh caught lobster (In season - Maine or Florida) with seasoned sauces, served with two sides, bread, and drawn butter$39.95
- Scallop Dinner
Pan-seared fresh scallops served with seasoned drawn butter, two sides, bread and sauces.$18.95
- Southern Shrimp 'n' Grits
Chef's cheese grits, pan-sauteed shrimp, dressed with bacon and chives, and served with your choice of two sides$21.95
Sides
Sweets
- Assorted Cheeses, Fruit & Preserves
A selection of cheese, seasonal fruit, preserves, served with fresh cream$14.95
- Sweet Treat of The Day
Selection of sweets, served with fresh cream and chocolate or raspberry sauce$9.95
- Apple Pie
Delicious apple pie served cold with fresh cream. Available a la mode (heated and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream)$6.95
Sandwich Sides
Wine by the Glass
Reds (Glass)
- Ferrari Carano 2018, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander valley$12.00
- Kuleto Estate 2015, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley$20.00
- Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrels 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, California,$7.00
- Bull By The Horns, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA$13.00
- Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon, California$10.00
- McManis 2021, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$9.00
- Lodi Estates 2021, Cabernet Sauvignon, Lodi, CA$13.00
- Louis Martini 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, CA$11.00
- JLohr, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA$9.00
- Coastal Vines, Cabernet Sauvignon, California$7.00
- Frog Prince Red 2021, Kuleto Estate$12.00
- Black Girl Magic 2020, Red Blend$15.00
- The Four Graces, Pinot Noir, Willemette Valley, Oregon$15.00
- Meiomi, 2021, Pinot Noir, Napa, CA$11.00
- Sebastiani 2021, North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon$11.00
- Charles Krug 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA$18.00
- Donati 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA$18.00
- Roth Estate 2021, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA$12.00
- Picaro Vinas Viejas 2020, Ribera del Duero, Spain$21.00
- Garnacha - Syrah 2018, Esteban Martin, Carinena, Spain$7.00
- Rioja Reserva 2018, Marques de Riscal, Spain$12.00
- Gran Reserva Rioja 2012, Marques de Vargas, Spain$18.00
- Tavernello Sangiovese 2020, Tavernello, Romagna,Italy$7.00
- Degani, Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico 2018, Italy$21.00
- Fiulot Barbera d'Asti 2019, Red Wine, Italy$12.00
- 949 Fleurie 2018, Chateau de Poncie, Fleurie, France$18.00
- Bordeaux Rouge 2019, Mouton Cadet, France$9.00
- Ailes de Paloumey haut-Medoc 2018, Red Wine , Haut-Medoc, France$11.00
- Erich Sattler Heideboden 2020, Red Wine, Burgenland, Austria$11.00
Roses (Glass)
Whites (Glass)
- Sartori, 2013, Pinot Grigio, Venezie, Italy$7.00
- Melag 2021, Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige Italy$7.00
- Kim Crawford 2019, GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand$12.00
- White Haven, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand$12.00
- Saracina 2019, Unoaked Chardonnay, Mendocino, CA$12.00
- Chalk Hill Estate 2012, Sauvignon Blanc, USA$12.00
- Butternut 2021, Chardonnay, CA$7.00
- Pellegrini, Chardonnay 2020, Olivet Lane Vineyard, Russian River Valley, CA$12.00
- Comstock, Viognier 2018, Russian River, CA$9.00
- Abadia de San Campio 2021, Rias Baixas, Spain$12.00
- Cote de L'Epee Sancerre 2022, Domaine Bernard Fleuriet &Fils Renaissance$18.00
- Barton & Guestier Sancerre les Caillottes 2022$15.00
Wine by the Bottle
Champagne (Bottles)
- Scharffenberger, Brut Excellence, Mendocino Co, USA
Mionetto$39.00
- Alexandrie Brut, Alexandrie Cellars, Rutherford, CA$55.00
- Moet & Chandon Imperial, Imperial Brut Champagne, France$85.00
- Veuve Cliquot, Brut Champagne, France$89.00
- Grand Cru Bouzy, Brut Champagne, France$55.00
- Garden Spritz, Chandon, Argentina$39.00
- Graham Beck, Sparkling Brut Robertson, South Africa$55.00
- Cava Lady of Spain, Sparkling, Cava, Spain$25.00
- Mionetto Brut Prosecco Split$10.00
- Mionetto, Brut Prosecco DOC, Treviso, Italy$25.00
Roses (Bottles)
Whites (Bottles)
- Sartori, 2013, Pinot Grigio, Venezie, Italy$25.00
- Melag 2021, Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige Italy$25.00
- Kim Crawford 2019, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zeland$39.00
- Saracina 2019, Unoaked Chardonnay, Mendocino, CA$39.00
- Chalk Hill Estate 2012, Sauvignon Blanc, USA$39.00
- White Haven, Sauvignon Blanc$39.00
- Butternut 2021, Chardonnay, CA$25.00
- Chardonnay 2020, Pellegrini, Olivet Lane, Russian River Valley, CA$39.00
- Comstock, Viognier 2018, Russian River, CA$25.00
- Riesling, Black Girl Magic$29.00
- Abadia de San Campio 2021, Rias Baixas, Spain$39.00
- Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse 2021, Louis Jadot, France$60.00
- Cote de L'Epee Sancerre 2022, Domaine Bernard Fleuriet &Fils Renaissance$75.00
- Barton & Guestier Sancerre les Caillottes 2022$55.00
Reds (Bottles)
- Ferrari Carano 2018, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA$49.00
- Kuleto Estate 2015, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA$79.00
- Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrels 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$25.00
- Ferrari Carano Reserve 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA$75.00
- Bull By The Horns, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA$49.00
- Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$39.00
- Austin Hope 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA$85.00
- McManis 2022, Cabernet Sauvignon, Lodi, CA$29.00
- Lodi Estates 2021, Cabernet Sauvignon, Lodi, CA$45.00
- Louis Martini 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, CA$39.00
- JLohr, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA$29.00
- Coastal Vines, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$24.00
- Kuleto Estate, Frog Prince Red 2021, Napa, CA$39.00
- Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021,Napa Valley, California$110.00
- Black Girl Magic 2020, Red Blend, CA$45.00
- Belle Glos Pinot Noir, Dairyman, 2021,Russian River Valley, CA$75.00
- The Four Graces, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon$59.00
- Meiomi, 2021, Pinot Noir, Napa, CA$39.00
- Sebastiani 2021, North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$39.00
- Charles Krug 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA$59.00
- Donati 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA$69.00
- Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022, Napa, CA$89.00
- Tempranillo 2018, Vina Castellano, Auburn, California$45.00
- Roth Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021, Alexander Valley, CA$45.00
- Belle Glos Pinot Noir, Clark & Telephone, 2022, Santa Maria Valley, CA$75.00
- The Prisoner, 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA **SPLIT$39.00
- Ultreia Mencia 2020, Bierzo, Spain$110.00
- Picaro Vinas Viejas 2020, Ribera del Duero, Spain$75.00
- Garnacha - Syrah 2018, Esteban Martin, Carinena, Spain$21.00
- Rioja Reserva 2018, Marques de Riscal, Spain$39.00
- Gran Reserva Rioja 2012, Marques de Vargas, Spain$69.00
- Tiganello, Red Wine, Toscany, Italy$249.00
- Tavernello Sangiovese 2020, Tavernello, Romagna,Italy$21.00
- Fiulot Barbera d'Asti 2019, Red Wine, Italy$45.00
- Degani, Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico, 2018, Italy$75.00
- 949 Fleurie 2018, Chateau de Poncie, Fleurie, France$69.00
- Bordeaux Rouge 2019, Mouton Cadet, France$36.00
- Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2015, Louis Jadot, Bourgogne, France$55.00
- Ailes de Paloumey haut-Medoc 2018, Red Wine , Haut-Medoc, France$35.00
- Erich Sattler Heideboden 2020, Red Wine, Burgenland, Austria$39.00