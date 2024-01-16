2x points for loyalty members
Downtown Cellars Downtown Cellars, Fort Pierce
Food
Appetizers
- Caprese Tomato Tower
Fresh tomato with basil, mozzarella cheese, and a balsamic glaze drizzle$8.25
- Cheese & Fruit Board
Selection of cheeses and seasonal fruit, nuts, olives, preserves, crackers & bread$17.95
- Classic Shrimp Cocktail
6 Jumbo Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a sprinkle of seasoning.$11.95
- Crabcake Sliders
Two Chesapeake Bay Crabcakes served in brioche slider- size buns and our fabulous homemade remoulade sauce$13.50
- Meat Lovers Delight Charcuterie Board
Selection of meats, seasonal fruits, cheeses, nuts, olives, preserves, crackers & fresh seasonal breads$19.95
- Sweet Meatballs
Five of Chef's homemade cocktail meatballs served in a delicious lightly sweet sauce served with seasonal bread$8.75
- Vegan Charcuterie Board
A selection of fresh seasonal sprouts & veggies, nuts, hummus, grapes, olives, fruit, peanut butter & cream crackers$17.95
- Summerlin's Smoked Fish Dip$15.95
- Cheeseburger Sliders$9.95
- Crab avocado stack$17.95
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad of romaine lettuce served with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & crunchy croutons$12.95
- Captain's Trio
A sampler of Chef's favorite fresh salads - egg, potato and tuna- served on a bed of greens and your choice of tomato, onion and pickle$14.95
- Garden Salad
Fresh mix of leafy greens, seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, carrots & crunchy croutons$12.95
- Melon Caprese Salad
Seasonal melon selection served with fresh burrata and a drizzled basil infused lemon vinaigrette$12.95
- Pasta Salad
Chef's a bowtie pasta salad with farfalle, peppers, spring green onions, celery, fresh herbs tossed in our house dressing and served with jumbo shrimp$11.95
- Captain's Fresh Catch Salad
Enjoy our daily fresh catch served over your favorite Garden salad or Caesar salad.$21.95
Sandwiches
- Chesapeake Bay Crab Cake Sandwich
Enjoyed our Chef's specialty of Finest Lump Crab served on a fresh bun with the Captain's own remoulade sauce, and your choice of one side.$18.95
- Egg Salad Sandwich
Chef's classic egg salad of boiled eggs, mayo, mustard and herbs, is served on daily fresh bread and your choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and one side dish$11.95
- Fresh Catch Of The Day Sandwich
Enjoy a seasoned filet of today's fresh fish served on fresh baked bread, lettuce, tomato and onion, and with your choice of side$18.95
- Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Enjoy our sauteed fresh seasonal veggies, tomatoes, red onion, herbs and fresh bread served with your choice of side$12.95
- Old School Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Layers of ham and cheese served on one of today's fresh breads, served with lettuce, tomato, and one side$11.95
- Fresh Chicken Breast Sandwich
Roast chicken stacked on a fresh ciabatta or one of our seasonal breads, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and your choice of side$13.95
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chef's delicious tuna salad made with our local fresh catch, served on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato and red onions and your choice of side$11.95
- Downtown Cheese Burger$14.95
DINNER Entrées
- Captain's Seafood Platter
Enjoy our Captain's platter of fresh catch, crab cakes, shrimp, and more, served with your choice of two sides$39.95
- Fresh Catch Of The Day
Local fresh catch served deliciously seasoned to perfection, pan seared or baked, and served with your choice of two sides$25.95
- Grilled Vegetable Plate
A selection of savory, herb- seasoned, grilled seasonal vegetables and your choice of two - soup, salad, or sides$16.95
- Lady Zelma Spagetti with Meat Sauce
A favorite family linguini pasta recipe of our own traditional Italian "gravy", meat sauce, served with your choice of two - soup, salad or sides$15.95
- Lobster (In Season)
Fresh caught lobster (In season - Maine or Florida) with seasoned sauces, served with two sides, bread, and drawn butter$39.95
- Scallop Dinner
Pan-seared fresh scallops served with seasoned drawn butter, two sides, bread and sauces.$21.95
- Featured Meat Special$22.95
- Shrimp Linguini$17.95
- Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon$39.95
Sides
Sweets
Sandwich Sides
BRUNCH
Wine by the Glass
Reds (Glass)
- Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrels 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, California,$10.00
- Bull By The Horns, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA$12.00
- Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon, California$10.00
- Frog Prince Red 2021, Kuleto Estate$12.00
- The Four Graces, Pinot Noir, Willemette Valley, Oregon$15.00
- Charles Krug 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA$15.00
- Roth Estate 2021, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA$12.00
- Walking Fool, Caymus, Red Blend, CA$15.00
- Sea Sun, Pinot Noir, Wagner Family 2022$9.00
- Laurier Pinot Noir$15.00
- Wente, Merlot, CA Coastal$10.00
- Robert Mondavi Rye Barrel Red Blend$10.00
- Terre Di Poggio Montalpulciano$9.00
- Rubus zinfanel$12.00
- Syrah right hand man$14.00
- Garnacha - Syrah 2018, Esteban Martin, Carinena, Spain$7.00
- Rioja Reserva 2018, Marques de Riscal, Spain$12.00
- Tavernello Sangiovese 2020, Tavernello, Romagna,Italy$9.00
- Il Poggione Rosso Di Montalcino, 2021, Italy$12.00
- Santa Cristina, Cabernet Sauvignon, Italy$9.00
- Cecchi Chianti Classico, Italy$9.00
- Chianti Trambusti$9.00
- Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Terre di poggio, Italy$10.00
- 949 Fleurie 2018, Chateau de Poncie, Fleurie, France$15.00
- Bordeaux Rouge 2019, Mouton Cadet, France$9.00
- Ailes de Paloumey haut-Medoc 2018, Red Wine , Haut-Medoc, France$11.00
- Bordeaux, Chateau Arnauds$14.00
- Pinot Noir, Scarlet of Paris, France$9.00
- Erich Sattler Heideboden 2020, Red Wine, Burgenland, Austria$9.00
- Malbec, Colores Del Sol, Reserva Mendoza$9.00
- Malbec, UNO, Antigal$10.00
Roses (Glass)
Whites (Glass)
- Sartori, 2013, Pinot Grigio, Venezie, Italy$9.00
- Torra De Luna$7.00
- Bel Vento Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Moscato, Italy$10.00
- Kim Crawford 2019, GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand$12.00
- Dashwood 2023, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$10.00
- Epic Run, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$10.00
- Chalk Hill Estate 2012, Sauvignon Blanc, USA$12.00
- Comstock, Viognier 2018, Russian River, CA$9.00
- Matanzas Creek, Sauvignon Blanc, CA$12.00
- Diatom Chardonnay, Santa Barbara, 2023, CA$11.00
- Laurier, Carneros, CA$15.00
- Wente Chardonnay$10.00
- Sea Sun Chardonnay$9.00
- Riesling, Black Girl Magic$12.00
- White Zinfandel, Douglas$9.00
- Quilt, Sauv. Blanc, Threadcount 22$10.00
- Seal Rock Chardonnay, North Coast, CA$9.00
- Abadia de San Campio 2021, Rias Baixas, Spain$11.00
- Cote de L'Epee Sancerre 2022, Domaine Bernard Fleuriet &Fils Renaissance$18.00
- Reverdy Sancerre$15.00
- Treille Unoaked Chardonnay$12.00
- Elton Bay Sauvignon Blanc, S. Africa$10.00
Wine by the Bottle
Champagne Sparkling (Bottles)
- BTL Scharffenberger, Brut Excellence, Mendocino Co, USA
Mionetto$39.00
- BTL Alexandrie Brut, Alexandrie Cellars, Rutherford, CA$55.00
- BTL Brut Laurier Carneros$35.00
- BTL Moet & Chandon Imperial, Imperial Brut Champagne, France$85.00
- BTL Veuve Cliquot, Brut Champagne, France$89.00
- SPLIT Veuve De Vernay Brut, France$9.00
- BTL Moet & Chandon ROSE, France$85.00
- BTL Garden Spritz, Chandon, Argentina$39.00
- BTL Graham Beck, Sparkling Brut Robertson, South Africa$55.00
- BTL Cava Lady of Spain, Sparkling, Cava, Spain$25.00
- BTL Vilarnau Cava$25.00
- BTL Mionetto, Brut Prosecco DOC, Treviso, Italy$25.00
- BTL Moscato D'Asti, Bartenura$25.00
- Amore Di Amante Prosecco$23.00
- Rose Franzie Prosecco$25.00
- Franzie Prosecco$25.00
Roses (Bottles)
- BTL The Pale 2022, Rose, Provence, France$29.00
- BTL The Beach Whispering Angels 2022, Chateau d'Esclans, Provence, France$29.00
- BTL Imperial Rose Brut Champagne, Moet & Chandon , Champagne, France$85.00
- BTL Les Sarrins, Rose, Cotes De Provence, France$32.00
- BTL Love(r) Rose, Provence$32.00
- BTL Franzie Rose Prosecco$25.00
- BTL Scharffenberger Sparkling Rose, Brut Rose Excellence$39.00
- SPLIT* Franzie Prosecco Rose$9.00
- BTL Franzie Rose Prosecco$24.00
Whites (Bottles)
- BTL Sartori, 2013, Pinot Grigio, Venezie, Italy$25.00
- BTL Torre De Luna, Venezie, Italy$21.00
- BTL Bel Vento Pinot Grigio, Italy$21.00
- BTL Moscato D'Asti, Bartenura, Italy$21.00
- BTL Gavi Di Gavi La SCOLCA$69.00
- BTL Fuliot Barbera D'Asti$39.00
- BTL Kim Crawford 2019, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand$39.00
- BTL Dashwood 2023, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand$29.00
- BTL Epic Run, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$32.00
- BTL Saracina 2019, Unoaked Chardonnay, Mendocino, CA$39.00
- BTL Chalk Hill Estate 2012, Sauvignon Blanc, USA$39.00
- BTL Comstock, Viognier 2018, Russian River, CA$28.00
- BTL Diatom Chardonnay, 2023, Santa Barbera, CA$35.00
- BTL Matanzas Creek, Sauvignon Blanc, 2022, CA$35.00
- BTL Laurier Chardonnay, Carneros, CA$45.00
- BTL Seal Rock Chardonnay, North Coast, CA$21.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Wente, Central Coast$35.00
- BTL Riesling Black Girl Magic$35.00
- BTL Sea Sun Chardonnay$29.00
- BTL White Zinfandel, douglas$25.00
- BTL Quilt, Threadcount, Sauv. Blanc.$35.00
- BTL Albarino, Abadia de San Campio, Spain$35.00
- BTL Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse 2021, Louis Jadot, France$75.00
- BTL Cote de L'Epee Sancerre 2022, Domaine Bernard Fleuriet &Fils Renaissance$75.00
- BTL Treille Unoaked Chardonnay, France$39.00
- BTL Comte LaFond Sancerre 2023, France$75.00
- BTL Reverdy Sancerre, 2023, France$55.00
- BTL B&G Sancerre Caillottes 2022$50.00
- BTL Elton Bay Sauvignon Blanc, S. Africa$29.00
Reds (Bottles)
- BTL Ferrari Carano, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA$69.00
- BTL Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrels 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$29.00
- BTL Ferrari Carano Reserve 2019, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA$75.00
- BTL Bull By The Horns, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA$39.00
- BTL Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$30.00
- BTL McManis 2022, Cabernet Sauvignon, Lodi, CA$35.00
- BTL Kuleto Estate, Frog Prince Red 2021, Napa, CA$39.00
- BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir, Dairyman, 2021,Russian River Valley, CA$75.00
- BTL The Four Graces, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon$45.00
- BTL Charles Krug 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA$59.00
- BTL Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022, Napa, CA$85.00
- BTL Roth Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021, Alexander Valley, CA$45.00
- BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir, Clark & Telephone, 2022, Santa Maria Valley, CA$75.00
- BTL Walking Fool, Caymus, Red Blend, CA$48.00
- BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir, Wagner Family$27.00
- BTL Laurier Pinot Noir$45.00
- BTL Wente Merlot, CA$35.00
- BTL rubus zinfandel$36.00
- BTL syrah right hand man$45.00
- BTL Ultreia Mencia 2020, Bierzo, Spain$65.00
- BTL Picaro Vinas Viejas 2020, Ribera del Duero, Spain$75.00
- BTL Garnacha - Syrah 2018, Esteban Martin, Carinena, Spain$21.00
- BTL Rioja Reserva 2019, Marques de Riscal, Spain$39.00
- BTL Tiganello, Red Wine, Toscany, Italy$249.00
- BTL Tavernello Sangiovese 2020, Tavernello, Romagna,Italy$25.00
- BTL Fiulot Barbera d'Asti 2019, Red Wine, Italy$39.00
- BTL Degani, Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico, 2018, Italy$75.00
- BTL Il Poggione Rosso, 2022, Di Montalcino, Italy$45.00
- BTL Santa Cristina Cabernet Sauvignon, Toscana, Italy$29.00
- BTL Cecci Chianti Classico$29.00
- BTL Chianti Trambusti$29.00
- BTL Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Terre Di Poggio$25.00
- BTL Brunello, Pinino, Montalcino, Italy$89.00
- BTL Amarone, Tinazzi, Italy$85.00
- BTL 949 Fleurie 2018, Chateau de Poncie, Fleurie, France$59.00
- BTL Bordeaux Rouge 2019, Mouton Cadet, France$35.00
- BTL Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2015, Louis Jadot, Bourgogne, France$55.00
- BTL Ailes de Paloumey Haut-Medoc 2018, Red Wine , France$35.00
- BTL Merlot Chateau Arnaud, France$42.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Scarlet of Paris, France$32.00
- BTL Erich Sattler Heideboden 2020, Red Wine, Burgenland, Austria$39.00
- BTL Malbec, Colores Del Sol, Reserva Mendoza, Argentina$21.00
- BTL Malbec, UNO, Antigal, Argentina$29.00